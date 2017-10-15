The Republican National Committee disclosed last month payments to two attorneys, John Dowd and Jay Sekulow, who are representing the president. Under federal election law, the RNC can raise money from donors in amounts up to $101,700 for a special account earmarked for paying legal expenses, including costs tied to recount fights, investigations and other matters. Special Counsel Robert Mueller and congressional committees, including the Senate and House Intelligence Committees, are examining the impact Russia had on the election, and whether Trump campaign officials colluded with them.