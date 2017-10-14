Daniel decided it was time to start walking, but they both needed to find shoes. As he surveyed the neighborhood, he spotted a single house that seemed untouched. The back screen door was open, so they let themselves in. They found two pairs of flip-flops that fit, and a hat to cover Cindy's head from the sun. They took a few pieces of paper, and a pen, and shoved a couple of bottles of water into a brown paper bag.