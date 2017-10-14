FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2014, file photo, Josh Duggar, executive director of FRC Action, speaks in favor the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act at the Arkansas state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark. Days after he confessed to cheating on his wife and a pornography addiction, the ex-reality star checked into a long-term treatment center, his parents said Wednesday, Aug.26, 2015, on the family's website. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston, File)