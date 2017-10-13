FILE - In this Feb. 12, 2000, file photo, cartoonist Charles Schulz displays a sketch of his beloved character "Snoopy" in his office in Santa Rosa, Calif. The home of “Peanuts” creator Schulz burned to the ground in the deadly California wildfires but his widow escaped, her stepson said Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017. Jean Schulz, 78, evacuated before flames engulfed her hillside home Monday and is staying with a daughter, Monte Schulz said. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)