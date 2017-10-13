Most military bases have loudspeakers to play "To The Color" when the flag is raised in the morning and "Retreat" when it is lowered in the evening. Regardless of whether a service member can see the flag being raised or lowered, they will stop and face in the direction of the music to salute. All outdoor activity on a military base stops when this bugle call sounds. Service members talking or exercising will stop. It they are driving a vehicle, they will pull over.