Isa Hackett, producer of the Amazon series "The Man in the High Castle," described her evening encounter with the chief of Amazon Studios in 2015, when he allegedly made unwanted sexual remarks that were "shocking and surreal," according to an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published Thursday. While riding a taxi to a company party together with Price and Michael Paul, then a top Amazon executive and now chief executive of BamTech, Price repeatedly propositioned her, Hackett said.