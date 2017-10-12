1 of 19 View Caption

In this Aug. 18, 2017 photo, relatives of murdered doctor and mother, Jessica Sevilla Pedraza, carry a framed portrait of her... In this Aug. 18, 2017 photo, family members of slain Dr. Jessica Sevilla Pedraza attend a church service, holding a cross for... In this Aug. 18, 2017 photo, a woman walks past the wall of a clothing store painted with the figure of a woman as advertisin... In this Aug. 15, 2007 photo, pink crosses covered with the Spanish words: "Truth," "Justice," and "Restitution" stand in a ro... In this Aug. 25, 2017 photo, a cleaning lady looks out the door of a nursing school, monitored by a security guard, in Nezahu... In this Aug. 18, 2017 photo, family and friends walk in procession from the church to the cemetery carrying a cross anointed ... In this Aug. 18, 2017 photo, a man kisses a cross brought by family members and friends of murdered Dr. Jessica Sevilla Pedra... In this Aug. 18, 2017 photo, Zurisadai Sevilla, holds flowers during a graveside ceremony to place a cross, flowers, and a bo... In this Aug. 25, 2017 photo, female nursing students stand in their socks as they take a self-defense workshop led by Muay Th... In this Aug. 23, 2017 photo, Juana Pedraza sits next to a small altar in honor of her oldest daughter Jessica, who was murder... In this Aug. 25, 2017 photo, Muay Thai practitioners demonstrate self-defense moves to mostly female students at a nursing sc... In this Aug. 18, 2017 photo, Juana Pedraza sits beside an altar to her 29-year-old daughter, Jessica, inside the family's hom... In this Aug. 25, 2017 photo, a female nursing student climbs the stairs behind fellow male students at a nursing school in Ne... In this Aug. 23, 2017 photo, Juana Pedraza, center, holds her one-year-old grandson Jose Leonardo, who they call Leon, as the... In this Aug. 25, 2017 photo, Muay Thai practitioners lead mostly female students at a nursing school in a self-defense worksh... In this Aug. 23, 2017 photo, 1-year-old Jose Leonardo, known as Leon, looks up at his father Alejandro Garcia as his dad trie... In this Aug. 23, 2017 photo, Juana Pedraza makes the bed in the room her daughter Jessica shared with her 1-year-old son in t... In this Aug. 15, 2007 photo, a woman sits in front of a window inside a nursing school in Nezahualcoyotl, Mexico state. The n... In this Aug. 25, 2017 photo, female students at a nursing school look on during a self-defense workshop led by Muay Thai prac...