Trump is preparing for an 11-day trip next month to five Asian nations, during which he will seek to bolster international support to pressure North Korea to curb its nuclear weapons and ballistic-missile testing. During a speech at the United Nations last month, Trump said the United States was prepared to "totally destroy" the North if necessary, and he derisively referred to dictator Kim Jong Un as the "Rocket Man." North Korea responded that Trump's threats amounted to a declaration of war.