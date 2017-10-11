FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a briefing at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J. A new Associated Press-NORC poll finds that North Korea’s nuclear weapons development is spooking most Americans. Two-thirds of them say President Donald Trump’s war of words with the isolated nation’s leader is making the situation worse. Less than one in 10 think Trump’s comments are making it better. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)