The accusations are the latest to call attention to sexist, racist or other degrading treatment in scientific arenas, an issue that has arisen in classrooms, laboratories, conferences and the field. But Kathryn Clancy, an anthropology professor at the University of Illinois who has studied harassment in science, said that lewd come-ons and coercion in isolated locations are often different from bad behavior elsewhere. Sexual advances are more frequent, surveys have found. And the pressure to stay quiet can be more intense, she said.