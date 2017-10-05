Quarles’ job as vice chairman for supervision will give him an important role in the administration’s efforts to loosen the banking regulations imposed by the Dodd-Frank law. Congress passed that law in 2010 in an effort to prevent a repeat of the 2008 financial crisis, the worst meltdown of the financial system since the 1930s. During the campaign, Trump sharply attacked the Dodd-Frank law, calling it a disaster that had stifled economic growth by restraining bank lending.