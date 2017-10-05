FILE--In this April 17, 2008, file photo, Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio next to some of his memorabilia in his office in Phoenix. Arpaio has been convicted of a criminal charge Monday, July 31, 2017, for disobeying a court order to stop traffic patrols that targeted immigrants in a conviction that marks a final rebuke for the former sheriff and politician who once drew strong popularity from such crackdowns but was booted from office amid voter frustrations over his deepening legal troubles. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, file)