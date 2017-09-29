FILE - In this May 17, 2016 file photo, a new sticker is placed on the door at the ceremonial opening of a gender neutral bathroom at Nathan Hale High School in Seattle. Hundreds of parents across the country have called on President Donald Trump to embrace Obama-era protections for transgender students that call for letting them use school bathrooms in accordance with their gender identity. In a letter, sent to the president by the Human Rights Campaign late Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, more than 780 parents stressed that "all students deserve equal access to a safe, welcoming school and a high quality education no matter who they are." (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)