“One thing I find troubling about big, deficit-financed tax cuts is it kind of looks like a free lunch,” said Len Burman, a fellow at the Urban Institute who formerly worked at the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office. Burman pointed out that the burden of the postponed taxes could fall on lower- and middle-income people in the future, through tax increases or cuts to programs that benefit those groups. What was surprising, he added, was that even in that context, there were groups that did not appreciate the benefits of that free lunch.