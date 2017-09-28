FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2017 file photo, Julia Louis-Dreyfus arrives at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. Louis-Dreyfus says she has been diagnosed with breast cancer. The star of “Veep” and “Seinfeld” posted word of her illness Thursday, Sept. 28, on social media. A spokeswoman for Louis-Dreyfus confirmed the posts were authentic.(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)