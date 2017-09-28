This Oct. 3, 2014 photo shows the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday, Oct. 3, 2014. The Supreme Court agreed Friday, Nov. 7, 2014, to hear a new challenge to President Barack Obama's health care law that threatens subsidies that help millions of low- and middle-income people afford their health insurance premiums. The justices said they will review a unanimous federal appeals court ruling that upheld Internal Revenue Service regulations that allow health-insurance tax credits under the Affordable Care Act for consumers in all 50 states. Opponents argue that most of the subsidies are illegal. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)