(Damian Dovarganes | The Associated Press) In this April 5, 2007 file photo, Playboy Enterprises founder Hugh Hefner poses with a copy of Playboy magazine featuring Anna Nicole Smith as Playmate of the Year, at the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles. The magazine that helped usher in the sexual revolution in the 1950s and '60s by bringing nudity into America's living rooms announced this week that it will no longer run photos of completely naked women. Starting in March, 2016, Playboy's print edition will still feature women in provocative poses, but they will no longer be fully nude.