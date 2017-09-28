The anecdote about “The Crooked Man” was little known until 2009 when it was highlighted in “Hugh Hefner: Playboy, Activist and Rebel,” a documentary on Hefner’s civil rights advocacy. The film expounds on Hefner’s efforts to promote black writers and artists, expand reproductive rights and resist racial segregation. Some criticized the documentary for glossing over the more controversial aspects of his legacy, namely drug abuse and sexism. Others dismissed it as a shrewd attempt to remake his image after he faded from the spotlight.