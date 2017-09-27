The public unveiling of the plan was set for later Wednesday. There are no details on how much it would cost, though back-of-the-envelope estimates by outside experts put the tax cuts in the range of $5 trillion over the next 10 years. The net cost to the federal debt would be far less — probably in the range of $1.5 trillion under deal hatched by Senate Budget Committee Republicans — and the real battles ahead will come as lawmakers quarrel over which tax breaks might be eliminated to help pay the balance.