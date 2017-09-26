FILE - In this April 16, 2007, file photo, Brendan Dassey appears in court at the Manitowoc County Courthouse in Manitowoc, Wis. Dassey is a Wisconsin inmate who was featured in the "Making a Murderer" series. The 7th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals in Chicago is set for Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017, to consider arguments over whether Dassey should go free. He was sentenced to life in prison in 2007 after he told detectives he helped his uncle, Steven Avery, rape and kill photographer Teresa Halbach. (Dan Powers/The Post-Crescent, Pool, File)