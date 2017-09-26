Charlottesville, Va. • The Charlottesville Police Department has released figures that show it spent nearly $70,000 on a white nationalist rally that left one person dead and dozens injured.

The money was spent on overtime for police officers, bottled water, food and batteries. The costs also included a consultation with a clinical psychologist to help prepare police for the rally.

The list of expenditures was provided to Richmond television station WRIC in response to a Freedom of Information Act request. It was also provided to the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

The costs do not include approximately 600 Virginia State Police personnel who also responded. Two state police pilots were also killed on Aug. 12 when their helicopter crashed. The pilots had been monitoring the rally.

The largest expense was $50,000 for personnel, including $44,000 in overtime.

