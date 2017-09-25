1 of 11 View Caption

This undated photo provided by Metro Nashville Police Department shows Emanuel Kidega Samson. A gunman entered a church in Te... This undated photo provided by Metro Nashville Police Department shows Emanuel Kidega Samson. A gunman entered a church in Te... Police tape lines the scene at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ after a deadly shooting at the church on Sunday, Sept. 24... Police investigate the scene outside the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ after a deadly shooting at the church on Sunday, Se... Police investigate the scene outside the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ after a deadly shooting at the church on Sunday, Se... Ieshea White cries tears of joy after being reunited with her uncle Roger Bracey, center, who was at Burnette Chapel Church o... Kaitlyn Adams, a member of the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ, hugs another church member at the scene after shots were fir... Leshea White and Kimberly Stallworth hug their uncle Roger Bracey, who was at Burnette Chapel Church of Christ when shots wer... Police tape lines the scene at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ after a deadly shooting at the church on Sunday, Sept. 24... Kaitlyn Adams, a member of the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ, hugs another church member at the scene after shots were fir... Active shooter situation.