1 of 24 View Caption

In this Sept. 20, 2017 photo, a woman covers herself with a plastic bag as she makes her way to work as Hurricane Maria appro... A man wades through a flooded road, past a boat, in the Toa Ville community two days after the impact of Hurricane Maria in T... In this Sept. 20, 2017 photo, rescue team members Candida Lozada, left, and Stephanie Rivera, second from left, Mary Rodrigue... A resident walks on a flooded road after the passing of Hurricane Maria, in Toa Baja, Puerto Rico, Friday, September 22, 2017... Dead horses lie on the side of the road after the passing of Hurricane Maria, in Toa Baja, Puerto Rico, Friday, September 22,... A resident walks on a flooded road after the passing of Hurricane Maria, in Toa Baja, Puerto Rico, Friday, September 22, 2017... A resident wades through a flooded road in the Toa Ville community two days after the impact of Hurricane Maria in Toa Baja, ... In this Sept. 19, 2017 photo, evacuee Guillermina Reyes, 90, sits with with her pet dog Blackie at the Juan Ponce de Leon Ele... National Guard personnel offer evacuation to a Toa Ville resident after the passing of Hurricane Maria, in Puerto Rico, Frida... Residents drive through a flooded road after the passing of Hurricane Maria, in Toa Baja, Puerto Rico, Friday, September 22, ... Residents evacuate after the passing of Hurricane Maria, in Toa Baja, Puerto Rico, Friday, September 22, 2017. Because of the... Residents ride a mechanical shovel through a flooded road after the passing of Hurricane Maria, in Toa Baja, Puerto Rico, Fri... Residents manage provisions after the passing of Hurricane Maria, in Toa Baja, Puerto Rico, Friday, September 22, 2017. Becau... A resident carries supplies in a flooded road after the passing of Hurricane Maria, in Toa Baja, Puerto Rico, Friday, Septemb... National Guard personnel evacuate Toa Ville resident Luis Alberto Martinez after the passing of Hurricane Maria, in Toa Baja,... Residents wade through a flooded road after the passing of Hurricane Maria, in Toa Baja, Puerto Rico, Friday, September 22, 2... A resident walks on a flooded road after the passing of Hurricane Maria, in Toa Baja, Puerto Rico, Friday, September 22, 2017... A boy sits by a flooded area at the Ingenio community after the passing of Hurricane Maria, in Puerto Rico, Friday, September... Personnel from a FEMA search and rescue crew walk in a flooded road, after the passing of Hurricane Maria, in Toa Baja, Puert... A municipal government worker clears a road after the passing of Hurricane Maria, in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico, Thursday, Septembe... Residents push a car in a flooded road after the passing of Hurricane Maria, in Toa Baja, Puerto Rico, Friday, September 22, ... Residents from Ingenio walk through flooded areas after the passing of Hurricane Maria, in Ingenio, Puerto Rico, Friday, Sept... In this Friday, Sept. 22, 2017 photo provided by the Virginia Task Force 1, crew members ultilize a hot stick to assess elect... Julio Ortiz Montanez drinks water at the Jose Robles Otero Elementary School after the passing of Hurricane Maria, in Toa Baj...