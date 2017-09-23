Greasewood, Ariz. • Work has started on a $9.1 million project to improve access to water in several Navajo communities.
Navajo President Russell Begaye signed legislation last year to fund dozens of water and sanitation projects across the reservation.
Officials gathered in Greasewood on Friday for a groundbreaking ceremony for one of the projects. It’s being funded partly through a $554 million settlement the tribe reached with the federal government over management of natural resources revenue.
Rex Kontz of the Navajo Tribal Utility Authority says the project will double the water capacity for several communities, including Ganado, Greasewood, Dilkon and Teesto. A new well and a water filtering plant are planned.
The work is expected to take 18 months.
Other funding sources include federal grants and the tribal utility.