FILE - In this Saturday, April 5, 2014 file photo, Cliven Bundy, stands at the Bundy ranch near Bunkerville Nev. Bundy's defense attorney, Bret Whipple, is seeking to withdraw from Nevada cattleman and state's rights figure's case, less than three weeks before trial begins for Bundy and six other defendants. (John Locher/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP, File)