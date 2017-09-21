Trump’s messengers backed him up in television appearances Thursday. Vice President Mike Pence told Fox News: “We do not desire a military conflict. But the president has made it very clear, as he did at the U.N. this week, that all options are on the table and we are simply not going to tolerate a rogue regime in Pyongyang obtaining usable nuclear weapons that could be mounted on a ballistic missile and threaten the people of the United States or our allies.”