Mary Altaffer | The Associated Press. In this Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017 photo, Abdi Iftin, left, of Somalia, Uyen Nguyen, second from left, of Vietnam, Eiman Ali, right, of Somalia born in Yemen, and Ghassan al-Chahada, of Syria pose for a photo outside President Donald Trump's boyhood home in the Jamaica Estates neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York. The house that Trump’s father built is now a rental available on Airbnb. The international anti-poverty organization Oxfam rented it Saturday and invited refugees to share their stories with journalists.