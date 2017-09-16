Police block off the scene were the driver of a Porsche injured eight bystanders after losing control of the sports car near the Boise Spectrum 21 theaters Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017 in Boise, Idaho. Police say the driver of the gray Porsche accelerated rapidly while leaving the Cars and Coffee event but lost control and ran into the nearby crowd. Ambulances took six people to hospitals and two others were taken by private vehicles. Police didn't provide any names or conditions. (Darin Oswald/Idaho Statesman via AP)