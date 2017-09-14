Salt Lake City • Utah’s governor says Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke has signaled he’s recommending that President Donald Trump shrink Utah’s two-decade old Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument.
Gov. Gary Herbert said at a press conference on KUED-TV Thursday that he doesn’t know specifically what Zinke recommended for the 1.9-million acre (7,700-square kilometer) area or Utah’s new Bears Ears National Monument.
Trump asked Zinke to review 27 sprawling land and sea areas to see if past presidents misused their powers under a law allowing them to protect the spaces as monuments.
The governor says Zinke told him that Bill Clinton’s 1996 declaration of Grand Staircase-Escalante is an overreach and abuse.
Zinke has previously said Bears Ears should be downsized and he’s recommending boundary changes on a handful of monuments.
The Trump administration has not offered details or indicated when Trump may take action.