Bend, Ore. • Police say a man from Salt Lake City, Utah, has been accused of intentionally starting three wildland fires in central Oregon.
The Bulletin reports (https://goo.gl/1eRofS) 37-year-old Christopher Glen Wilson was indicted Friday by a Deschutes County grand jury on three counts of arson and reckless endangerment.
Court records say the indictment involves three fires started in August; two along U.S. 97, and one east of La Pine, Oregon.
Oregon State Police Capt. Bill Fugate says authorities believe Wilson, of Salt Lake City, is also responsible for a fourth fire in south central Oregon.
Fugate says state troopers arrested Wilson Sept. 3 as he entered Oregon on Interstate 84 driving a stolen car.
Wilson was booked into jail on suspicion of unauthorized use of a vehicle and will be transferred to Bend, Oregon for arraignment.
It wasn’t immediately clear if Wilson had an attorney.