“I do believe that kicking these 800,000 kids out to countries that they’ve probably not been to since they were toddlers in countries that speak languages they may not even know is not in our nation’s interest. So I do believe that there’s got to be a solution to this problem. But at the same time, I think it’s only reasonable - it makes perfect common sense - that we deal with the problem that was the root cause of this, which is we do not have operational control of our borders,” he said, adding: “This is a broken system that needs to be fixed.”