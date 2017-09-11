Pope Francis talks to journalists during a press conference he held on board the flight to Rome, at the end of a five-day visit to Colombia, Monday, Sept. 11, 2017. Francis' visit to Cartagena got off to a rocky start when he banged his head on his popemobile when it stopped short amid swarms of well-wishers. The pontiff, who only had a hip-high bar to hold onto, lost his balance and suffered a bruised, black left eye and a cut on his eyebrow. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, pool)