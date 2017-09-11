1 of 4 View Caption

Damaged palm fronds lay on Baie Orientale beach, after the passing of Hurricane Irma, in Saint Martin, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017... A palm tree lays on a car after the passage of Hurricane Irma, near the shore in Marigot, on the island of St. Martin, Saturd... Debris and wreckage litter the streets of La Baie residential, after the passing of Hurricane Irma, in Saint Martin, on Sunda... French President Emmanuel Macron waves to the crowd as he walks with his wife Brigitte at Ermou Street, Athens' main shopping...