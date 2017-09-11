Damaged palm fronds lay on Baie Orientale beach, after the passing of Hurricane Irma, in Saint Martin, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017... A palm tree lays on a car after the passage of Hurricane Irma, near the shore in Marigot, on the island of St. Martin, Saturd... Debris and wreckage litter the streets of La Baie residential, after the passing of Hurricane Irma, in Saint Martin, on Sunda... French President Emmanuel Macron waves to the crowd as he walks with his wife Brigitte at Ermou Street, Athens' main shopping...
Damaged palm fronds lay on Baie Orientale beach, after the passing of Hurricane Irma, in Saint Martin, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017. Irma cut a path of devastation across the northern Caribbean, leaving thousands homeless after destroying buildings and uprooting trees. Significant damage was reported on the island that is split between French and Dutch control. (AP Photo/Amandine Ascensio) A palm tree lays on a car after the passage of Hurricane Irma, near the shore in Marigot, on the island of St. Martin, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017. The island is divided between French St. Martin and Dutch Sint Maarten. (AP Photo/Amandine Ascensio Debris and wreckage litter the streets of La Baie residential, after the passing of Hurricane Irma, in Saint Martin, on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017. Irma cut a path of devastation across the northern Caribbean, leaving thousands homeless after destroying buildings and uprooting trees. Significant damage was reported on the island that is split between French and Dutch control. (AP Photo/Amandine Ascensio) French President Emmanuel Macron waves to the crowd as he walks with his wife Brigitte at Ermou Street, Athens' main shopping area, on Friday, Sept. 8, 2017. France's president has called for greater European investment in Greece to help offset the cash-strapped country's increasing reliance on non-European countries, notably China. (AP Photo/Elena Becatoros)