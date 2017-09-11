(J. Scott Applewhite | The Associated Press) Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., walks from his Senate office as Congress returns from the August recess to face work on immigration, the debt limit, funding the government, and help for victims of Hurricane Harvey, in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017. Earlier, McCain declared President Donald Trump's decision to phase out an Obama administration program that has protected hundreds of thousands of young immigrants "the wrong approach" at a time when Republicans and Democrats need to work together.