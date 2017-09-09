(Pam Eslinger via AP) This undated photo provided by Pam Eslinger shows her sister Jill Renick. Renick's family had desperately spent the last week and a half trying to find out what happened to her after she pleaded for help as water rushed into an elevator as floodwaters from Harvey inundated a Houston hotel where she worked. Then news finally came: A body believed to be hers was found in the ceiling of the basement near a set of elevators.