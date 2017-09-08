1 of 11 View Caption

FILE - In this Sept. 5, 2017, file photo, the Eagle Creek wildfire burns on the Oregon side of the Columbia River Gorge near ... This Monday Sept. 4, 2017, photo provided by KATU-TV shows the Eagle Creek wildfire as seen from Stevenson Wash., across the ... FILE--This Monday, Sept. 4, 2017, file photo provided by KATU-TV shows a wildfire as seen from near Stevenson Wash., across t... Pedestrians walk off the Bridge of the Gods, which spans the Columbia River between Washington and Oregon states, as smoke fr... Evacuation level notices are displayed for motorists traveling Highway 126 near Rainbow, Ore. Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017. Rainb... This Monday, Sept. 4, 2017, photo provided by KATU-TV shows a wildfire as seen from near Stevenson Wash., across the Columbia... The sun is barely visible over downtown Portland, Ore., Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017, as seen through smoke from wildfires burnin... In this Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017, photo, a wildfire burns through residential areas near the mouth of Weber Canyon near Ogden, ... A sign board at the McKenzie River Ranger Station makes clear the fire danger level in the Willamette National Forest, Wednes... A heavy tanker drops retardant on a wildfire in Weber Canyon, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017, near Ogden, Utah. At least one home wen... A fire engine drives past a burned area from a wildfire Monday, Sept. 4, 2017, in the Sunland-Tujunga section of Los Angeles....