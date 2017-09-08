Among those attending the reconciliation event in Villavicencio was Lucrecia Valencia, who lost her husband and son, as well has her own right arm and left leg, when they were going out for firewood near their home. Her town was for years engulfed by violence and she said she wants the world to know that the country’s peace is fragile. She said the land mine that upended her life in 2009 was likely planted by another rebel group, the National Liberation Army, or ELN, which remains active in many parts of the country.