While Ryan grimaced through his answers, Democrat Pelosi beamed as she told reporters that Trump had been acting at her request when he tweeted assurances Thursday that young immigrants won’t be targeted for deportation during the six-month phase-out period for a program that shields them from deportation. The administration announced this week that it is rescinding the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (DACA), though giving Congress six months to address the issue.