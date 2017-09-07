1 of 14 View Caption

(Rachel Molenda | The Salt Lake Tribune) Jeanna Buskirk, a vet tech from Fort Mohave, Ariz., feeds treats to a dog at Best ... (Rachel Molenda | The Salt Lake Tribune) Animals are given a "nap time" at the Best Friends Animal Society shelter in Conro... (Rachel Molenda | The Salt Lake Tribune) Dogs are housed at Best Friends Animal Society's shelter in Conroe, Texas, followi... (Rachel Molenda | The Salt Lake Tribune) A parakeet housed at the Best Friends Animal Society shelter in Conroe, Texas, on ... (Rachel Molenda | The Salt Lake Tribune) Cats and dogs are kept separately at the Best Friends Animal Society's shelter in ... (Rachel Molenda | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Best Friends Animal Society shelter in Conroe, Texas, houses cats, dogs, rabbi... (Rachel Molenda | The Salt Lake Tribune) Judah Battista, co-found of Best Friends Animal Society, explains the orgainzation... (Rachel Molenda | The Salt Lake Tribune) Identification sheets on each crate give information on where animals were found, ... (Rachel Molenda | The Salt Lake Tribune) American Humane Society workers feed dogs at the Best Friends Animal Society shelt... (Rachel Molenda | The Salt Lake Tribune) Tracy Donaldson, who is part of the Mongomery County Animal Shelter relief team, w... (Rachel Molenda | The Salt Lake Tribune) Donations fill a large room at the Best Friends Animal Society shelter in Conroe, ... (Rachel Molenda | The Salt Lake Tribune) Amanda Concord, of Magnolia, Texas, searches for her friend's dog while at work on... (Rachel Molenda | The Salt Lake Tribune) Eric Rayvid, director of public relations at Best Friends Animal Society, explains... (Rachel Molenda | The Salt Lake Tribune) Labels on kennels give staff and volunteers information about each dog's personali...