CORRECTS TO ARIZONA - In this undated photo Miss Navajo Pageant contestant Wallita Begay pours water to mix with Blue Bird flour during the fry bread competition at the Navajo Nation Fairgrounds in Window Rock, Ariz. The Miss Navajo Nation pageant is parting ways with fry bread, the fluffy, golden brown delicacy that’s become a symbol of Native American culture but is rooted in oppression. Women vying for the crown this week in Window Rock will prepare traditional Navajo foods instead, like blue corn mush or a cake made at puberty ceremonies. (Adron Gardner/Gallup Independent via AP)