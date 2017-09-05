FILE- In this Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, file photo, Rev. Robert Wright Lee, a descendant of Confederate Army General Robert E. Lee, poses in the press room at the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. Lee is stepping down as pastor of the Bethany United Church of Christ in Winston-Salem, N.C., after negative reactions to his comments supporting racial justice activists on an MTV broadcast. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)