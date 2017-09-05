In addition to the tasks Congress must do, McConnell also made a pitch for the big issue GOP lawmakers want to do in the remainder of the year: overhaul the U.S. tax code to lower rates for businesses and individuals. After failing to make good on promises to repeal and replace Barack Obama’s health care law, Republicans feel a real sense of urgency to accomplish a tax rewrite so that they can have something to show to voters ahead of midterm elections next year where the House majority is at stake.