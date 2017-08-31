(Eric Gay | The Associated Press) In this June 26, 2017, file photo, Lydia Balderas, left, and Merced Leyua, right, join others as they protest against a new sanctuary cities bill outside the federal courthouse in San Antonio. Even as a new Texas law targeting so-called sanctuary cities remains in legal limbo, police chiefs and sheriffs are making changes to comply, rewriting training manuals and withdrawing policies that prevented officers from asking people whether they're in the United States illegally. The law, known as Senate Bill 4, would have gone into effect Sept. 1 unless a federal judge in San Antonio blocks it.