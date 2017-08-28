An infusion of more FEMA money will be needed soon, given the magnitude of the storm. The Republican-led Congress is likely to add a package of aid to a temporary spending bill to prevent a government shutdown Oct. 1. Harvey also seems certain to require a larger recovery package as did storms Katrina and Sandy, but it’s way too early to guess how much will be required with floodwaters rising in Houston, people stranded in homes and the nation’s fourth-largest city essentially paralyzed.