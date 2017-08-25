1 of 4 View Caption

Mathias Steinhuber, of Innsbruck, Austria, who survived being struck by a lighting bolt, pauses while discussing the near-fat... Some of the wounds Mathias Steinhuber received from being struck by a lighting bolt are seen on his right foot as he discusse... Mathias Steinhuber, of Innsbruck, Austria, who survived being struck by a lighting bolt discusses the near-fatal event, Thurs... Mathias Steinhuber, of Innsbruck, Austria, who survived being struck by a lighting bolt, pauses while discussing the near-fat...