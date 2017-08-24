1 of 4 View Caption

Charleston, S.C. Police Department blocks the street during an active hostage situation in Charleston, S.C., on Thursday, Aug... Charleston, S.C. Police Department blocks the street during an active hostage situation in Charleston, S.C., on Thursday, Aug... Charleston, S.C. Police Department blocks the street during an active hostage situation in Charleston, S.C., on Thursday, Aug... Police gather near the scene of a reported shooting in Charleston, S.C., on Thursday, Aug.24, 2017. Authorities say a disgru...