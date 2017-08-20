1 of 4 View Caption

President Donald Trump returns a salute upon his arrival at Hagerstown Regional Airport in Hagerstown, Md., on Air Force One,... Defense Secretary James Mattis listens during a news conference with Japanese officials, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, at the Stat... President Donald Trump, right, boards Marine One helicopter, followed by members of his staff at Hagerstown Regional Airport ... President Donald Trump walks across the tarmac before boarding Air Force One at Hagerstown Regional Airport, Aug. 18, 2017, i...