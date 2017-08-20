The department’s “thesis,” Trapero said, was that the cell had planned a much more serious attack but had to abandon that after the accidental explosion. Trapero said that on Thursday, the attackers used only one van with only one person inside in Barcelona. He noted that police have since recovered three rented vans in connection with the attack, as well as the Audi A3 used in Cambrils and a motorcycle. Searches of the vehicles have produced “positive results,” he said.