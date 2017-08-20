FILE - In this Thursday, Sept. 5, 2013 file photo, writer Janusz Glowacki poses for photographers with director Andrzej Wajda, during the photo call for the film Walesa. Man Of Hope, at the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy. The wife of renowned Polish-U.S. playwright and screenwriter Janusz Glowacki says he has died at 78, it was reported on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017. Popular in New York and Polish artistic and intellectual circles, Glowacki was the author of award-winning plays "Antigone in New York" and "The Fourth Sister," which set classic themes in the contemporary world. (AP Photo/David Azia, File)