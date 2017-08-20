FILE- In this Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017 file photo, volunteers handle a coffin during a mass funeral for victims of heavy flooding and mudslides in Regent at a cemetery in Freetown, Sierra Leone. Churches across Sierra Leone held special services Sunday, Aug. 20 in memory of the more than 450 people who were killed in mudslides and flooding earlier this week. (AP Photo/Manika Kamara, file)